Mission man Aubrey Jamieson will be taking a big dip himself, as the first ever national fundraising campaign by the Fishermen’s Mission.

Communities across the UK and Channel Islands are being invited to take the plunge in support of struggling fishing families.

With many facing financial hardship, isolation, and the dangers of life at sea, the charity is launching its Big Dip fundraising appeal next Tuesday.

The appeal is seen as a fun way for people to show their support to those who work in the fishing sector.

To show their support, people can:

• Take a dip in the sea, a loch, or even a paddling pool.

• Set up a personal or team fundraising page linked to the Big Dip appeal.

• Make a donation via their Big Dip appeal.

• Share your dip photos on social media using #FishMishBigDip and #DipPics2025

Area officer of the Fishermen’s Mission Aubrey Jamieson said the fundraiser represented a great way for people to show their support to the charity.

“The Big Dip is a brilliant way to get involved in supporting our fishing industry and the people who make it what it is.

“Whether you dip with friends, colleagues, or in fancy dress, every splash helps. Your support means we can continue to be there for fishermen and their families when they need us most.

“As the most northerly area officer in the country I plan to take the dip myself.”

Ali Godfrey, director of business development at the Fishermen’s Mission, added: “We’re thrilled to have some fantastic incentives up for grabs for those who support the campaign by entering our Big Dip photo competition.

“Our two favourite images will win cold-water swimming gear vouchers from Wild Moose and Made of Water, worth £250 each.”

