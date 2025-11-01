Stock image of a mobile mast. Image by srmediagroup from Pixabay

Mobile services are still being affected by Storm Amy - four weeks after strong winds damaged infrastructure in the isles.

Customers with EE have complained they are still struggling with poor connectivity - and have received little in the way of answers as to when the situation will improve.

Some said they were told it was due to a mast that was awaiting parts for a repair, others said they had been sent mini hubs to use in the meantime only to find they did not work

The troubles have been reported alongside the long-running issues with the Shefa-2 cable, which has affected many people’s broadband services.

EE said in a statement to The Shetland Times: “We’d like to thank the community for their patience and support while our engineers work rapidly to resolve some localised issues in Shetland as soon as possible, after Storm Amy damaged mobile infrastructure.

“To ensure the connectivity of the UK’s rural communities is less impacted by extreme weather in the future, we plan to more than triple the number of backup power generators at our mobile sites across the UK - delivering additional resilience during storms and power outages for over 90 per cent of the population.”

EE added that extreme weather had impacted connectivity for all networks Shetland over recent weeks.

It said that despite weather making travel difficult, it has engineers on site working to resolve the remaining issues as soon as possible.

The provider claimed to be the only mobile operator to have invested in a backup subsea cable link, ensuring is fixed network was able to maintain a good level of service despite the subsea cable break .

It said its investment meant its backup had enough capacity to carry all the network traffic from Shetland, including services provided by BT/EE/Plusnet fibre broadband.

