The shore based work taking place in Orkney for the cable repairs. Photo: Jónleif Jørgensen

A powerful public forum with “harrowing” tales of how a subsea cable break hit businesses, workers and vulnerable relatives has demonstrated the importance of securing “stronger resilience now”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Shetland Emma Macdonald said Friday’s telecommunications summit “underlined the urgent need for far better preparation and protection for our communities”.

Hosted by Alistair Carmichael MP and Beatrice Wishart MSP at the Isleburgh Centre in Lerwick, the summit brought together industry leaders, councils and the Scottish government as well as infrastructure experts to investigate how the Northern Isles could be safeguarded from future telecoms failures.

The latest Shefa-2 cable break happened off Orkney following Storm Amy early last month and left many Shetland customers without internet for more than three weeks.

It was the second outage in less than three months, and the most disruptive yet.

Mrs Macdonald said the summit showed just how vital digital connections were and welcomed the attendance of all the key players.

But she said it was the public forum held after the summit that “brought home the human impact to the outage more powerfully than any briefing”.

“The public forum was incredibly impactful,” she added.

“Some of the stories islanders shared were harrowing - people who were cut off from their work, families unable to contact vulnerable relatives, businesses losing income, and individuals unable to reach essential services.

“These experiences make it absolutely clear that what happened during the Shefa-2 outage is not good enough for Shetland.

“And we cannot treat it as a one-off. It is not a question of if this happens again - it is when.

“That means we need stronger planning, better redundancy in our networks, and a system that recognises the unique vulnerabilities of rural and island communities.”

Mrs Macdonald said that as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Shetland in 2026, she would push for “real resilience in our digital infrastructure” and ensure that private companies take their responsibilities on emergency planning seriously.

“Islanders deserve more than temporary fixes - they deserve a system that works, every day, in every circumstance,” she added.

“Friday’s discussions were productive, and hearing directly from those affected must now drive the action that our community urgently needs.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.