A section of the A970 that has been resurfaced with concrete. Photo: Jacqueline Leask

A major energy project involving 43km of underground cables will now take place entirely on public roads - spelling more delays for motorists.

SSEN Distribution announced the change to its Shetland North Mainland reinforcement project today (Friday).

The energy giant claims the change in plan, agreed with the SIC, will shorten the project timeline by several months, as well as delivering environmental benefits.

But it has also acknowledged there will be disruption to people using the roads for day to day travel.

The announcement comes just days after the Dales Lees road in the North Mainland was finally reopened after weeks of delays and major disruption to motorists.

The Dales Lees road was closed for several months. Photo: SIC

There has also been considerable concern at the condition roads have been left in after SSEN carried out work along sections of the A970.

SSEN said the project, which will complete next year will increase network capacity, thus supporting the installation of low carbon technologies such as heat pumps and EV chargers in customers’ homes.

It will also enable the decarbonisation ambitions of major industries, while it said the increase in available network capacity will aid future economic growth in Shetland.

The upgrade is also intended to improve the reliability of customers’ supplies across the North Mainland.

The major cabling work involves a 43km section between Sullom Voe and Gremista.

The original plans were for these cables to be installed along a route taking in both the public highways and off-road locations.

Now, following discussions with SIC, SSEN said the cables will be installed solely along the public highways.

SSEN Distribution project manger Steven Cowie said: “We want to deliver this project in the safest and most environmentally-friendly way possible, while also minimising our work’s impact on the local community

“As part of this commitment, we carry out regular evaluations of our designs, plans and timetables – including projects which are still on the drawing board as well as those already in construction.

“As planning progressed, our contract partner - OCU Group - commissioned further in-depth studies.

“These assessed the off-road areas where we’d need to construct access roads as part of the cable installation.

“Water course crossings, soil type, slopes, crossfalls, surface water, peat, general access and the location of other utilities were all considered in great detail.

“As a result of these findings, we’ve revisited our original plans and agreed an alternative with SIC which avoids the construction of approximately 20km of access roads.”

By installing the cables solely on public roads, SSEN believes the new plans will result in long-term environmental benefits for Shetland, while at the same time still enabling the delivery of this essential upgrade.

Mr Cowie added: “We appreciate the impact that work on the public roads can have on everyone’s day-to-day travel, and I’d like to thank the local community for their patience as we go about this essential project. To protect the safety of motorists and our workers, speed restrictions will be in place where we’re working, so I’d advise that people factor in some extra time for their journeys.

“I’d also like to reassure everyone that we’ll continue to have regular discussions with SIC Roads to ensure that our work areas are reinstated to a high standard.”

The project information sessions will be held in early 2026 with members of SSEN Distribution’s team.

They will explain more about the updated project timeline, the new traffic management plans and answer any related questions.

SSEN said benefits of installing the cables solely on the public highways include:

♦ Removing the need for major off-road excavations means a lower volume of construction transport and machinery. This will result in lower emissions over the duration of the project. Lower levels of construction traffic will also benefit local motorists’ journeys.

♦ Avoiding disturbance or disruption to the habitats of birds and wildlife on Shetland’s sensitive peatlands.

♦ And as there will no longer be any temporary access roads, this eliminates the need to restore these areas to their original condition after the cables have been installed. This will further reduce the duration of works and the environmental impact.

♦ In keeping with the works that have already been completed, the cable ducting will be installed in 500m sections, with rolling traffic management in place at each section for the safety of road-users and staff working on site.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.