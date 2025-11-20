A motorist has been banned from the road after being involved in an accident that was not her fault.

Caitlin Desvaux, 20, contacted the police herself after the collision happened in Lerwick on 24th May.

But officers attending the scene at the Grantfield roundabout asked her to provide a breath test.

They found she had 3.3 microgrammes of delta-nine tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, per litre of blood. The legal limit is two microgrammes.

She was arrested and taken to the police station, where the appropriate procedures were carried out.

At Lerwick Sheriff court yesterday, Desvaux admitted being over the limit at the time of the incident.

The court heard she had co-operated fully with officers.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the bar worker, who has no previous convictions and no outstanding matters, had been asked at short notice to pick up her father.

She had thought she would be okay to drive.

“The accident was not her fault,” said Mr Allan.

“The police were called - in fact, it was her that called the police.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Desvaux £400 and banned her from driving for a year.

