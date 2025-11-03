The collapse of Eastern Airways is “bad news for businesses,” Shetland’s MSP has warned.

Beatrice Wishart was speaking after calling for an immediate statement to be issued in parliament.

She urged the transport secretary to set out what actions the government is taking to respond to the airline’s collapse.

Established in 1997, Eastern Airways operated services throughout the UK, including between Aberdeen, Kirkwall and Sumburgh for oil and gas workers.

But it collapsed after mounting debts of more than £25 million.

Cancelled flights have had knock-on repercussions for operations at oil and gas platforms, which rely on Eastern Airways to transport their workers from Sumburgh Airport.

The company has now reported to have filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator, signalling the likelihood of it entering administration.

Ms Wishart said: “Key lifeline routes are going to be badly affected by the collapse of Eastern Airways.

“The Scottish Transport Secretary needs to deliver an immediate statement to Parliament setting out what actions the government is taking to respond to this upheaval.

“I was pleased to see Loganair step in last week with rescue fares to support flights to Aberdeen, but ministers will need to set out what role they expect them to play going forward.

“In Shetland, Caithness and Aberdeen, this collapse will mean longer journey times and bad news for businesses. Scottish Liberal Democrats will fight to restore access to these key routes."

Shetland candidate Emma Macdonald said: “Eastern Airways may be a regional airline but its suspension of operations is having an impact all across the UK including in the Northern Isles.

“The Scottish government need to give reassurances about the future of these services and explain how they will support workers and customers who are affected.

“At the very least we need to hear how they are engaging with UK counterparts to look for a solution.

“In Shetland our North Sea industries are vital. The last thing we need is for them to face additional challenges getting workers to where they need to be. We need an early answer from ministers on how they are going to stabilise this situation.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.