Island communities could be among those hit hardest by a Scottish government decision to halt its Heat in Buildings Bill.

Green MSP Ariane Burgess says the move by the SNP administration is a damaging step backwards for household energy security and climate action.

The bill was due for introduction last year and aimed to improve the energy efficiency of homes and support the transition to clean, affordable heating systems.

"This is a deeply disappointing announcement,” Ms Burgess said.

“The Heat in Buildings Bill was a crucial new law to help households cut energy bills, reduce emissions and create thousands of skilled jobs across Scotland.

“Halting it now is a serious setback for climate action and for communities who need support to move away from expensive fossil fuels."

She added: "In the Highlands and Islands, where fuel poverty is already a major issue, keeping people locked into gas and oil heating means higher bills for families and more profits for fossil fuel companies. It’s not just bad for the planet – it’s bad for people.

"Scotland should be leading the way on warmer homes, just as we have with renewable energy. With the right investment and clear government backing, this could be a success story, creating high-quality jobs in installing systems that cut emissions and costs. Instead, this U-turn risks undermining confidence and delaying progress.

"Only last week, the Scottish government was calling for global leadership on climate at COP. Now, it is stepping back from one of the most important climate actions it could take here at home. As winter begins to bite, our communities deserve more action from government to address fuel poverty."

