A man accused of murdering his girlfriend told an A&E doctor that he had been trying to get “rid of her for a while”, a court has heard.

Caroline Heggie,45, told jurors today (Thursday) that Aren Pearson,41, made the remarks after being admitted to casualty at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick on 11th February, 2024.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mr Pearson had been taken to A&E after being detained in connection with the death of his girlfriend Claire Leveque,24,.

The jury heard how Pearson told staff that he had stabbed himself in the neck, consumed brake fluid and drove his Porche off a pier.

Doctors administered an antidote for the brake fluid and ordered a CT scan to investigate his neck injuries.

Dr Heggie told prosecutor Margaret Barron that Pearson also made a remark during his time at the medical facility.

Ms Barron asked the medic: “Did he say something that stuck with you?”

Dr Heggie, an A&E locum consultant, replied: “He said ‘I’ve been trying to get rid of her for a while.’”

The evidence emerged on the third day of proceedings against Pearson.

He is a Canadian citizen who is standing trial for murdering Miss Leveque, a fellow Canadian, at his mother’s home - which was called Ringville - in Sandness on 11th February.

The court had already heard evidence of how Miss Leveque was discovered in a bloody hot tub in a garage at the property.

Dr Heggie told Ms Barron that her colleagues administered an antidote for the brake fluid which Mr Pearson said he had consumed.

She told the court that he was kept in hospital for observation. Colleagues had reported that Mr Pearson had expressed feelings of “suicide ideation”.

Dr Heggie said Mr Pearson was later assessed by a consultant psychiatrist who found that he wasn’t suffering from any mental illness which prevented him from being released to the police.

Notes from a report prepared by the psychiatrist were then shown to the jury.

The jury saw a remark which stated that there was “no evidence of any acute mood disorder or psychiatric illness” being experienced at that point in time by Mr Pearson.

The report stated that Mr Pearson was providing the psychiatrist with “fully relevant and coherent” information.

The psychiatrist wrote: “I am of the opinion that Mr Pearson is fit to be interviewed.”

She added that police interview wouldn’t present any “risk of harm” to the accused.

The jurors also heard a second statement of evidence which has been agreed by prosecutors and defence lawyers as being proven and uncontroversial.

In this statement, jurors were told about a piece of evidence lodged in the court.

They were told: “Crown label five is a knife recovered from the garage at Ringville, Sandness and is the item referred to at page six of crown productio number five as ZCT5 - knife - hot tub in garage.

“On examination, this was found to be a black handled kitchen knife missing a small section of the tip of the blade.

“The remaining knife blade measured 90mm in length, with a maximum width at the hilt of approximately 20mm and had a plain cutting edge.

“The knife edge bore stains which gave a chemical reaction strongly indicative of presence of traces of blood.

“Crown production number six is a joint report dated April 30 2024, by Crown witnesses Gail McKay and Dorothy Souter, both senior forensic sceintists, Scottish Police Authority, Gartcosh and contains a record of the examination and analysis of Crown label number six, a knife referred to above and Crown label seven, a piece of metal found embedded in the skull of Claire Leveque during a second post mortem conducted on March 7 2024.

“On examination, Crown label number seven was found to form a physical fit with the broken edge of Crown label six such that these two items have at one time formed the same knife.”

Earlier in the day, Katherine Jamieson,43, told the court of how she lived close to Pearson’s mother Hazel.

She said that on January 2 2024, Pearson came to her home wearing only jogging bottoms and she was concerned by how he looked.

She said: “There was blood on his face, his body and his hands.

“He told me he punched his teeth out and his teeth were on a plate. He was very erratic and not calm.”

Mrs Jamieson said that Pearson had told her that he was planning to take his own life.

She added: “I asked him how he was going to do it. He was telling me he was going to do it - he had three grenades.

“I was very concerned about what was happening and frightened.”

Mrs Jamieson said she phoned relatives who were attending at a nearby party to come and help her deal with Pearson who later went to bed.

Pearson faces a total of seven charges, which he denies.

The trial, before judge Lord Arthurson, continues

