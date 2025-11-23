Just a handful of waxwings have been seen lately,this one at Cunningsburgh. Photo: Jim Nicolson

The exotic-looking Bohemian waxwing is one of the most colourful of our autumn visitors.

There have been a few records of this scarce, irruptive migrant this month.

Waxwings breed in the taiga forests of northern Europe and western Siberia, with many birds originating from Scandinavia.

Most records occur in October-November.

During the breeding season, waxwings feed their young on insects. The adults also consume insects, supplemented by some fruit.

In autumn, they switch to eating berries, favouring rowan berries but also taking rose hips and the berries of hawthorn, whitebeam and ornamental shrubs.

Their berry colour preference is red then orange, yellow and white. If they consume fermented fruits, they can become intoxicated but, having large livers, quickly metabolise the alcohol.

Each waxwing must eat almost four times its body weight in berries in a day. Once they have consumed the berries in an area, they move on. The Bohemian part of the common name refers to their nomadic lifestyle outwith the breeding season.

The number of waxwings arriving in the UK depends on the abundance of fruit supplies in northern Europe. If the berry crop is low, thousands of hungry waxwings may arrive in the north and along the eastern coast of the UK, dispersing further as available food supplies diminish.

The secondary feathers have red tips resembling blobs of sealing wax. The scientific name, Bombycilla garrulus, translates as “chattering silk tail”.

The waxwing call note is a distinctive silvery trill. The sexes are alike, the adult birds having yellow and broad white markings on the primary feathers. First winter waxwings do not have these white tips and have shorter crests.

We had a less colourful, but still impressive migrant, in the garden last week. In the pouring rain, a brownish bird flew in and perched on a tree branch. A little larger than a sparrow, it had a rufous, barred back, a greyish crown, barred flanks and a hooked beak. After a brief view, the red-backed shrike flew off. This was a very late autumn record for this species.

Red-backed shrikes breed throughout most of Europe, migrating to over-winter in sub-Saharan Africa. Scarce migrants, they are recorded in spring and autumn in Shetland.

The next day, Andy Johnson relocated the shrike nearby. It was hunting along a fence line, occasionally alighting on some bushes. Perching on the fence posts, it periodically flew down into the tussocky grass below.

A red-backed shrike has acutely sharp eyesight, detecting prey up to 30m away. They mainly catch large insects but will take other invertebrates and, even, small mammals.

Andy also found a nightjar on Bressay. Motionless, the bird was perched on a dyke, blending in perfectly with the lichened stones. During the day, a nightjar relies on its cryptic plumage for camouflage. The grey-brown plumage is streaked, barred and mottled with spots of buff. These colours allow it to rest, virtually invisible, on tree branches or in leaf litter.

Nightjars breed throughout much of Europe, including in the southern parts of the UK, and winter in sub-Saharan Africa. The closest breeding population to Shetland is in southern Scandinavia.

It is a rare migrant, with most sightings in spring, so a record in November is very unusual.

A nightjar has large dark eyes, adapted for maximum visual acuity in low levels of light. It is mainly crepuscular, hunting at dusk and dawn, but will also fly on moonlight nights. The long, narrow wings and tail allows it to rapidly twist and turn when pursuing flying insects. The bill is fringed with stiff sensitive bristles which help to direct prey into the wide gape.

The common name, “nightjar” is a corruption of “night-churr” referring to the loud, churring sound of the breeding males. The scientific name is Caprimulgus europaeus. Caprimulgus translates from Latin as “milker of goats”. In parts of Europe, the nightjar was called a “goatsucker”, a folk myth which arose because hunting nightjars were often seen near goats.

A national rarity this week was a Hume’s warbler in Lerwick. Local rarities reported have included an American wigeon at Spiggie, a kingfisher in Lerwick, an olive-backed pipit at Grutness, a great grey shrike at Virkie and firecrests in Sandwick and Lerwick. The northern long-tailed tits were observed in Scalloway and an Arctic redpoll was with a flock of redpolls in Lerwick.

By Joyce JM Garden

