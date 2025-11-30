Reed warblers are scare migrants. This one was at Hoswick earlier in the autumn migration. Photo: Jim Nicolson

Warblers are so called because of their varied songs.

These small, very active birds are mainly insectivorous but also eat seasonal berries and seeds. Most species migrate to warmer climates to over-winter and warbler species make up a significant proportion of the passage migrants moving through Shetland in autumn.

The warblers which breed in the UK can be divided into four general groups, leaf (Phylloscopus), grasshopper (Locustella), garden (Sylvia) and reed (Acrocephalus). Each group has different habitat and feeding preferences.

Reed warblers breed in wet habitats where there is dense vegetation such as reed beds and marshes. The scientific name is Acrocephalus scirpaceus. The genus name, Acrocephalus, means “pointed head”.

The flat forehead and long pointed bill gives the head of a reed warbler a pointed appearance. The species name, scirpaceus, from the Latin word scirpus meaning “a reed”, refers to the breeding habitat.

About the same size as a robin, a reed warbler has an elongated body to facilitate moving through close-packed vegetation. The unstreaked, warm brown upperparts contrast with buff-white underparts. It also has a reddish-brown rump and a short pale stripe in front of the eye.

First winter birds have richer, more buff coloured underparts.

The reed warbler breeding range extends throughout Europe, into western Asia and parts of north Africa.

UK populations are mainly confined to England, Wales and eastern Ireland butreed warblers have recently colonised habitats in southern Scotland. In autumn, they migrate to sub-Saharan Africa.

The reed warbler is a scarce migrant in Shetland with most passing through from August to September, although a few may be recorded in October.

More frequently heard than seen, reed warblers breed in dense reed beds, marshes and along rivers with tall vegetation.

Their nests are woven from grasses and suspended between reed stems. Reed warblers are adept at perching on and moving up vertical stems.

By building in reed beds, over shallow water, the eggs and nestlings are protected from most predators.

Unfortunately, this does not stop the reed warbler from being targeted by cuckoos.

The female cuckoo sneaks in and lays its egg in a reed warbler nest.

On hatching, the cuckoo chick pushes the reed warbler’s eggs or chicks out of the nest into the water.

The young cuckoo is then fed by the duped pair of reed warblers until it fledges.

Another scarce migrant, the little bunting, has remained around Scousburgh and Spiggie this week.

Breeding from Finland to eastern Siberia, little buntings winter in southern China and northern parts of south eastern Asia.

The majority are recorded from Shetland and Orkney, with most records in September and October, but they have been reported in November and December.

Mainly seed eaters, although they also eat invertebrates, migrant little buntings often feed on the ground in crop fields, on disturbed soil and along paths.

As the common name suggests, they are the smallest bunting in Europe, with a body length of only 12-13.5cm. The scientific name, Emberiza pusilla, means ‘very small bunting.’

Emberiza comes from an old German word, embritz, meaning “bunting”, whilst pusillus is derived from Latin and means “very small”.

The little bunting has heavily streaked warm brown upper parts, with two paler wing bars, and the buffish-white underparts have fine dark streaking.

The head pattern is distinctive with a chestnut face, white eye-ring, white cheek stripe and a black central crown stripe. The male and female little bunting have similar plumage.

Local rarities this week were scarce, but included firecrest, northern long-tailed tit, the long-staying American wigeon at Spiggie, the ring-necked duck on the Loch of Housetter and the reappearance of the kingfisher in Lerwick.

In our increasingly brown-looking and tattered garden, a solitary red campion flower stands out.

Generally flowering from May into early September, a few flowers can remain into late autumn in sheltered spots. Red campion grows in a variety of habitats in Shetland, including roadsides, gardens, beaches, grassy cliffs, inland quarries and by old stone dykes and streams.

The scientific name is Silene dioica. The genus name refers to Silenus, the drunken, merry god of the woodlands in Greek mythology.

The species name, dioica, means “two houses” and refers to the fact that each individual plant of red campion has either all male or all female flowers.

Red campion is common and widespread throughout Britain and occurs as far north as the Faroes, Greenland and Svalbard. Plants with deep magenta flowers belong to a Shetland sub-species.

By Joyce J M Garden

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.