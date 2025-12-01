Audiologists provide services including fitting hearing aids. Photo: Sound Relief

A new audiologist is to start in the new year following multiple recruitment rounds and service challenges dating back more than two years.

NHS Shetland made the announcement today (Monday) when it said the appointment would bring stability to the service.

The health board has struggled to find a permanent audiologist over recent years, leading to growing waiting lists and disruption to the service.

A Freedom of Information response showed that as of April of this year some patients were having to wait as long as two years for an initial assessment, while the average wait was around eight months.

There were 354 people on the waiting list as of that time.

A report to the board’s latest meeting in September highlighted three complaints about audiology services, including the continued frustration about long waits.

During the 12 months up to August, the board was only able to provide around 17 weeks of audiology cover.

It acknowledged hearing loss created many difficulties for people including a “sense of isolation and anxiety”.

By updating the job description and widening the scope of the audiologist role, it hoped to attract more candidates and professionals seeking career development opportunities.

Despite the disruption, the board said its investment in modern audiology equipment meant it service remains clinically robust while long-term staffing solutions were secured.

While the recruitment process was ongoing, audiology services continued to be delivered through regular visiting clinics and with support from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, which provides voluntary assistance for people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus.

Demand for on-island appointments has remained high, and patients have been prioritised according to clinical need - particularly children and those referred by ear nose and throat specialists.

NHS Shetland head of medical imaging Lucy Wilson said she was “delighted” the latest round of interviews had resulted in a successful appointment.

“The new audiologist will join us in the new year, bringing additional stability to our audiology provision and helping us continue to strengthen the service,” she said.

“We know how important timely access to hearing care is, and we are committed to improving waiting times as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, visiting audiology cover was carried out in November and is planned for the month ahead.

The audiology assistant is also available five days a week to support hearing aid repairs, replacements and general advice.

People currently on the waiting list who have concerns about changes in their hearing are encouraged to contact their GP.

The last permanent audiologist was appointed January 2024 and left in July 2024.

