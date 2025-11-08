Author Stan L Abbott in Faro with the Giant and Witch sea stacks in the background.

An author’s 25 year love affair with Faroe is the focus of a new book which he claims can offer important lessons for other island communities - including Shetland.

Stan L Abbott originally published Faroese Days: Tradition, Change and Innovation in the North Atlantic earlier this year in Faroe and it is now available in the UK.

Abbott describes the book as a reflection on life, work and politics in the remote island group, which presents the argument that: “Yes, small can be beautiful”.

Having spent a quarter of a century visiting and working in the archipelago, Abbott said his work was a “personal tribute to the entrepreneurial spirit, ingenuity, resolve and creativity of the 55,000 people who live on the 18 windswept islands”.

With the islands thriving and a rising population that bucks the trends in other island communities, Abbott argues there are valuable lessons to be drawn by the UK’s offshore island communities, especially Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney.

The author contrasts Faroe’s investment in tunnels as a “clear differentiator” from other island communities, noting how politicians in “oil-rich Shetland” had talked for decades about tunnels without much progress.

He writes: “Underlying many of the transformative advances in the islands is the Faroese people’s own innovation and determination.

“It is their can-do attitude that is my inspiration for writing this book, after a ‘love affair’ with this eternally curious land and its people that has lasted more than a quarter of a century.”

Abbott suggests Faroese Days will be of interest to anyone fascinated by Nordic culture, island life or the ability of small nations to carve their own space in a modern and fast-changing world.

And he said the book will “undoubtedly strike a chord” with the UK’s remote island communities, such as Shetland, where the stagnating population is in stark contrast to the achievements in Faroe.

The author presents the argument that the answer lies greater autonomy and investment in infrastructure, especially in inter-island connectivity.

Faroese Days is available on Kindle from Amazon and in print through its publisher Gravity Books.

