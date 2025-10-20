NorthLink ferry in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Islanders should have a greater say in their lifeline ferry services to make them reliable enough for the community’s needs.

Scottish Liberal Democrats backed a motion to bring powers over the much-needed transport closer to the people who depend on it through a new ferries bill.

This came at the party’s conference over the weekend in Glasgow.

It follows a similar motion that passed at the SNP conference in Aberdeen last weekend, when Shetland candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad proposed improvements for the isles’ service.

West of Scotland MSP Jamie Greene proposed the motion to bring an end to the Scottish government’s “ferry fiasco” after a consultation which heard from local people, workers, ferry experts and businesses.

Mr Greene said islanders “deserved better” from the government and its transport department.

“Islanders and coastal communities have paid the price for the failure of the Scottish government to provide the ferries they need, manage maintenance, and procure new vessels on time or on budget,” the Liberal Democrat said.

"We will end the ferries fiasco for good through a new ferries bill that puts fairness for these communities at its heart.”

The conference agreed to push for a new ferries bill in the first year of the new parliament term.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats say the proposal would provide guarantees for islanders so they have a “reliable, affordable and safe ferry network”.

It was also proposed to introduce a new legal requirement for the Scottish government to produce a rolling 30-year ferry and port infrastructure replacement strategy.

This would be renewed every five years and approved by parliament and would ensure that no community is ever left without a viable lifeline service.

There would also be pressure put on the government to replace ageing ferries when they come to the end of their “shelf life”.

Shetland’s SNP candidate said she was “absolutely delighted” that her proposal was approved by the party when it met at conference last weekend.

This newspaper reported how improvements to the ferry service could take effect as soon as January when the Scottish government is due to make budget decisions.

Although Transport Scotland is currently consulting on the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Service contract, which will take effect in 2028.

Her concerns pointed to the fact the Scottish government recently scrapped the peak fares on rail services as an example of how similar changes to the NorthLink service could be introduced without the need for a new contract.

Looking further ahead, Ms Goodlad said many of the improvements islanders had been calling our for regarding the lifeline service would be achieved through new vessels that have a greater capacity.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.