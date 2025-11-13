Two Fair Isle residents have visited a shipyard in Whitby to see the island’s new ferry being built.

Skipper of the Good Shepherd IV, Ian Best, was joined by entrepreneur Marie Bruhat and Shetland Islands Council’s project manager for the new vessel, Lee Coutts.

Their visit to boat builders Parkol Marine Engineering came as the first steelwork was laid down for the new ferry’s keel.

It marks a significant step in the project, which is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Parkol Marine won the £5.6m project for the new 24-metre monohull in June.

The new vessel will replace the Good Shepherd IV, which was built by J W Miller & Sonsin St Monan’s, Fife, in 1986 - and has operated on the Fair Isle route ever since.

The new vessel will be the fifth to serve on the Fair Isle crossing and, following tradition, will be named Good Shepherd V.

The vessel’s concept design was initially developed by Shetland Islands Council in partnership with MacDuff Ship Design.

Hampshire-based naval architects Chartwell Marine Ltd refined the detailed design, and are working closely with Parkol Marine Engineering on the build.

Alongside the vessel build, work is currently underway in Shetland to extend the pier at Grutness, and to create a new slipway, boat noust and boat cradle at North Haven in Fair Isle.

Dredging at both harbours has also taken place.

The anticipated total cost of the project to replace the vessel and upgrade necessary harbour infrastructure is £45.4m, funded by £18.6m from Shetland Islands Council and a grant of £26.8m from the UK government’s Levelling Up fund.

Ms Bruhat said: “What was once a dream is now a reality and it’s really comforting to see today this progress on the new steelwork for Fair Isle ferry.

“There has been so much impressive work gone into the design and architecture of the boat, especially for the comfort of passengers, and the project team have really considered all details to make this the best ferry for Fair Isle.”

Mr Coutts added: “This visit and laying of the first steel marks an important milestone in the construction of the Good Shepherd V.

“This signals the start of the build process, and I look forward to seeing the vessel take shape over the coming months.”

