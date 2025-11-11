New fish factory building proposed to meet growing demand

A visual showing the proposed new fish factory. Image: Malcolmson Architects

A fish processing business is looking to expand with a new factory building to meet growing demand.

QA Fish Ltd has resubmitted plans for a new shed next to its existing facilities in Blacksness Pier, Scalloway, which were previously approved in 2021.

According to documents lodged with the SIC, the business has reached “full operational capacity” - and the new shed would help it to grow.

Built on a site owned by the SIC, new factory building would feature a large working area with access to the pier, along with an office, toilets, mess room, storage and parking.

Although the site is not within a conservation area, the plans, produced by Malcolmson Architects, have acknowledged the nearby Scalloway Castle, which it says has been reflected in the designs.

“Careful consideration has been given to the size and positioning of the building on the site with a view to preserving sightlines towards the castle from various vantage points around Scalloway and minimising any impact on surrounding buildings,” the plans state.

Environmental health has asked for noise and odour impact assessments to be carried out.

The officer acknowledged that the operations in the new building would be the same as those already carried out in the business’s existing premises, where “little or no noise” could be heard from outside to they ask for a description of all proposed processing activities, such as “shell crushing” to be provided.

The officer also recommended that a noise impact assessment be undertaken for any new piece of equipment added during the operational lifetime of the factory.

“This is of utmost importance due the close proximity of the Blacksness House flats and dwellings on New Street and Castle Street,” they added/

AQ fish sources a wide array of products, including from the Scalloway and Lerwick fishmarkets and by working with members of the local fleet.

