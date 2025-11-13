Vasco Da Gama closes Lerwick's 2025 cruise season with a spectacular sunrise arrival. Photo: Alexander Simpson

A new radio mast has been proposed to improve broadband services for many communities - and overcome interference caused by visiting cruise ships.

BT has submitted an application to build a 24.7m mast next to the existing tower on the Ward of Bressay.

It is intended to provide superfast broadband services to Shetland communities which are unable to access the optical fibre network or the line of sight microwave service from the Lerwick Telephone Exchange.

Communities set to benefit are: Aithsetter, Cunningsburgh, Eswick, Fladdabister, Gletness, Gulberwick, Holmsgarth, Leebitten, Ness of Sound, Sandwick, Symbister and Weisdale.

In its planning application, BT said it had already been leading a multi-million pound investment to bring high speed broadband to Shetland via an optical fibre route between Lerwick, Sandwick, Orkney and Banff.

As part of this roll-out, it said microwave radio systems would continue to play a role - including from the Bressay radio station.

It said radio remained an “integral part” of the network, particularly for outlying customers.

“Microwave radio also provides a strategic diverse routing in the event of service affecting damage to fibre or copper routes,” it said.

The existing radio systems, served by the 70m tower on the Ward of Bressay, were installed in the 1980s.

Although the systems are still operational, BT said the external equipment had become more susceptible to weather damage and deterioration in performance, such as during severe storms or heavy fog.

“Additionally the Lerwick to Bressay link has also been affected by interference caused by visiting cruise liners,” BT said.

“Installing new external equipment will bring the benefits of more modern and robust designs as well as better reliability.”

BT plans to install the new tower in parallel to the current systems to ensure there is no risk to existing services.

The company also intends to realign the link between Lerwick and Bressay onto the new structure to avoid the interference problems currently caused by ships visiting the harbour.

