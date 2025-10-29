Stuart Nicolson appointed to Up-Helly-Aa committee during mass meeting at Mareel in Lerwick
Published: 05:45, 29 October 2025
| Updated: 05:48, 29 October 2025
Stuart Nicolson has been appointed to the Up-Helly-Aa committee - paving the way for him to become Guizer Jarl in 2041.
Mr Nicolson was voted onto the committee at last night’s (Tuesday) mass meeting at Mareel.
The committee is made up of 17 volunteers, including the current Guizer Jarl, the marshal and 15 jarls in waiting, who are elected by the guizers.
At the mass meeting, candidates present their case for election, with the guizers voting for who they want to represent them on the committee.
The 2026 Guizer Jarl is Lynden Nicolson, who is pictured here welcoming Stuart Nicolson onto the committee.