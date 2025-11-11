The Shetland drama series may be a work of fiction, but Shetland NHS staff have been playing their part to ensure the dramatic whodunnit is as authentic as it possibly can be.

The health authority says several of its staff have shared their expertise over the years, supporting the production team on set, sharing their expertise and local knowledge.

NHS staff ave also helped ensure authenticity in the script’s portrayal of healthcare and community life in Shetland.

Colleagues Wendy Henderson and Emma Williamson have been at the forefront of that support.

Henderson, an alcohol and drug development officer, was approached in November last year by the script editor of Shetland series 10.

Producers were after support in understanding the drug trends in the Northern Islesss.

“Being contacted to feed into this television series was a really great opportunity,” she said.

“It meant I was able to provide further depth, comprehension, and background support for the script.

“It was crucial to share the reality of substance use in Shetland, the self-stigma that individuals can have, and the stigma that family and friends can experience.

“I was really pleased that the scripting team respected this, and made the time to speak with me and colleagues about this really important issue, so that we could share our expertise and feed into the research.

“We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world. However, the patterns of drug use seen across mainland Scotland are also reflected here in Shetland. We are no different. The reality of living in a small island community when you experience problems with alcohol and drugs can be incredibly challenging, especially when everyone knows who you are.

Meanwhile, Williamson - a senior staff nurse at the Gilbert Bain Hospital - uses parts of her annual leave to join the production team.

She has supported the production across nine of the ten series as the location medic, accompanying crews throughout the isles - often to some of the most remote locations - providing satellite medical support by boat, quad bike, or even tractor.

Williamson shared an insight into her role behind the camera lens.

“Being part of the filming of Shetland has been a real privilege. Each year, the production crew welcome me back as part of their family. It always reminds me of our close-knit team at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, where there are so many moving parts and talented individuals, all coming together for a greater purpose.

“It’s certainly an intense few weeks with being the nurse on set, but I try to be available to all members of the crew and help with any medical needs and provide signposting to other health, social or wellbeing information and services. I receive great support from other nurses, colleagues and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The most important aspect of my role is to be a listening ear to all. I’ve also enjoyed introducing my new friends to some of the local cuisine, amazing crafts, spectacular nature and sea swimming spots.”

Originally from Fetlar, Williamson feels that her experience of growing up and then working in some of the outer isles, such as Fair Isle, has provided her with resilience in challenging medical situations.

“The realities of island life cannot be underestimated,” she said.