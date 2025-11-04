Health officials are urging people in the community to take precautions against seasonal vomiting and diarrhoea, after a number of cases emerged.

NHS Shetland is also urging people to - unless absolutely necessary - avoid attending any health care settings, including Accident and Emergency, if they are suffering from symptoms.

Diarrhoea and vomiting, although distressing and unpleasant, are usually nothing to worry about and do not always need medical intervention.

But NHS Shetland is encouraging people to protect the most vulnerable patients by avoiding unnecessary contact with others and reducing the spread of infectious illness.

Health protection nurse specialist Kathleen Jamieson said: “The simplest and most effective measures are regular, thorough handwashing with soap and water and, if you are unwell, stay at home until you’ve been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

“Handwashing with soap and water is crucial - particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, or cleaning up vomit, and before preparing or eating food. Alcohol-based sanitisers don’t work as well against these viruses, so they shouldn’t

be relied upon.”

Children should not return to school, nursery, or activities until at least 48 hours after their last episode of vomiting or diarrhoea, and only when they are otherwise well.

Norovirus and similar gastrointestinal illnesses can spread rapidly, especially among children, and can be severe for older adults or people already unwell in hospital.

