No monitoring at sewage overflows in all but one protected shellfish area

Almost all of the sewage overflows in Shetland’s protected shellfish waters are not regularly monitored for discharges, according to data compiled by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

While the single site with both an overflow and regular monitoring saw no pollution incidents in the last two years, the party called on Scottish Water to roll out monitors to all overflows.

“Until recently only about five per cent of these sites were monitored,” the party said. “This isn’t the full picture.”

Scottish Water said: “We are monitoring more overflows than ever before, providing more information on overflows than ever before and investing more than ever before in our waste water network.

“Scotland’s water quality is at its highest level ever and we remain committed to targeting resources and investment to preserve and protect Scotland’s water environment.”

Less than a third of overflows in Scotland are monitored, compared to more than 95 per cent in England. In the past the utility has also said it is focussing its monitoring at sites with the highest risk of pollution incidents.

Shellfish water protected areas (SWPA) are designated by the Scottish environment protection agency (Sepa) and Food standards Scotland. If patch of water meets testing standards, Sepa’s SWPA designation is designed to ensure shellfish from the area remains safe to eat.

11 of Shetland’s SWPAs have no sewage overflows in their boundaries. One site with an overflow saw no discharges in at least the last two years. The other nine with overflows have no monitors.

Other rural council areas in Scotland recorded a number of overflows in SWPAs, some lasting hours at a time.

One site in Orkney recorded almost 1,500 separate overflows in the past two years, while a sea loch off the Firth of Clyde racked up thousands of hours of overflows — the equivalent of two and a half days streaming pollution each week.

"We already knew of the impact sewage was having on our rivers and beaches, but now we learn sewage is also being dumped in protected shellfish waters,” said Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.

"Shellfish production is an important industry for Scotland and our coastal and island communities. They deserve better than having sewage dumped in waters linked to their livelihoods.”

The party has published a “clean water act”, which would include legislating for 100 per cent monitoring at sewage overflow sites.

