NorthLink Ferries cancels sailings between Aberdeen and Lerwick due to stormy weather
Published: 10:01, 24 October 2025
| Updated: 10:03, 24 October 2025
Ferries between Aberdeen and Lerwick have been cancelled this evening (Friday) due to extreme weather.
NorthLink Ferries made the announcement this morning.
It means both the passenger sailings and each of the freight vessels will remain in harbour until weather conditions ease.
The ferry operator added that there was a “high probability” of cancellation for each of the services between Aberdeen and Shetland on Saturday.