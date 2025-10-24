The NorthLink Ferry Hjlatland. Photo: Kevin Jones

Ferries between Aberdeen and Lerwick have been cancelled this evening (Friday) due to extreme weather.

NorthLink Ferries made the announcement this morning.

It means both the passenger sailings and each of the freight vessels will remain in harbour until weather conditions ease.

The ferry operator added that there was a “high probability” of cancellation for each of the services between Aberdeen and Shetland on Saturday.

