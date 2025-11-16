NorthLink Ferries warns northbound service from Aberdeen to Lerwick may be delayed arriving in Kirkwall
Published: 12:51, 16 November 2025
NorthLink has announced minor weather-related delays to its northbound service this evening (Sunday).
The ferry operator said the Hjaltland would depart Aberdeen as scheduled at 5pm.
However, due to forecast adverse conditions, her arrival in Kirkwall may be subject to a delay of up to one hour.
She is expected to arrive in Lerwick on time.
All other services are scheduled to depart as planned and arrive on time.