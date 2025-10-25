The NorthLink Ferry Hjlatland. Photo: Kevin Jones

Storm Benjamin has brought chaos to NorthLink and interisland ferries this morning, with cancellatidisruption expected to continue through the night into tomorrow.

NorthLink Ferries has confirmed all of its services between Lerwick and Aberdeen scheduled for tonight (Saturday) have been cancelled.

Neither passenger ferries nor the freight boats will sail this evening.

It will be the second day running the mainland ferries have been unable to run due to the stormy weather.

Meanwhile interisland ferries to both Whalsay and Skerries are both suspended.

Anyone hoping to travel to Yell, Unst and Bressay are advised to call the council’s voicebank service for the latest updates.

The ferry disruption follows flight cancellations which left Loganair passengers stranded in Edinburgh.





