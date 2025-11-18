NorthLink has updated its weather-related service warning to provide advance notice of an early departure along with more expected delays.

Tomorrow’s (Wednesday) southbound sailing of the Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at the earlier time of 4.30pm before heading to Kirkwall and then on Aberdeen.

The Hrossey’s northbound sailing tomorrow is scheduled to depart Aberdeen on time at 7pm but her arrival in Lerwick on Thursday morning may be delayed by up to two hours.

Freight ferry Hildasay could be as much as three hours late arriving in Lerwick.

As previously reported, tonight’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen is also subject to delays of up to an hour.

Revised timetables have also been announced for the Pentland Firth services.

The expected delays are set to come during a spell of cold and windy weather, which could see significant accumulations of snowfall.

The Met Office has issued a three-day yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which starts at 6pm today and lasts until 9pm on Thursday.

“Gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes may accompany some of the showers, posing as additional hazards,” the Met Office said.

“Where showers persist and/or snow partially thaws and then refreezes overnight, this will bring a risk of ice.”

