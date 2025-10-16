The SNP's Shetland candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad pictured during her speech on the NorthLink ferry service at the party's conference in Aberdeen.

Improvements for islanders using the lifeline ferry service could happen early in the new year, according to the political candidate who has campaigned for their introduction.

The SNP’s Shetland candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad was speaking after her two motions to scrap peak NorthLink fares for islanders and introduce a local quota for cabins and vehicles won support at the party conference.

Ms Goodlad said she was “absolutely delighted” with the outcome - and thanked the 100-plus people who shared their stories about travelling on the ferry to help make the calls for improvements more personal and relatable.

Speaking to The Shetland Times Ms Goodlad said she hoped the improvements could take effect as soon as January when the Scottish government is due to make budget decisions.

Although Transport Scotland is currently consulting on the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Service (NIFS) contract, which will take effect from 2028, Ms Goodlad said she believed the changes set out in her motion could be introduced sooner.

“My motions were very simple,” she said.

“There’s nothing substantial that would require the introduction of a new contract, it could all be done with a simple variation.”

Ms Goodlad pointed to the fact the Scottish government recently scrapped peaked fares on rail services as an example of how similar changes to the NorthLink service could be introduced without the need for a new contract.

Looking further ahead, Ms Goodlad said many of the improvements islanders have been calling out for regarding the lifeline service would be achieved through new vessels, with greater capacity.

This includes the freighter-flex boats which are due to enter service by the end of the decade.

She described the improvements her motions would achieve as being a “stop gap” until the more comprehensive improvements are secured through the new vessels.

The election hopeful secured the support from party colleagues after delivering an “impassioned” speech at the conference in Aberdeen on Monday.

They had arisen from discussions held while out on the campaign trail.

“Since I moved back home and announced that I will be standing for election to be Shetland’s MSP, I have been listening to what islanders have been telling me,” Ms Goodlad said.

“NorthLink has come up time and time again.

“I asked people to share their experiences of our life line service and some of the stories I have heard of people having to sleep on the floor with young children because there are no cabins is simply dreadful. Several people have described this experience as little different to sleeping rough.’

‘“I shared some of these heart-breaking stories with conference today and I told conference that no islander should be priced out of visiting their family, travelling for work, or reaching vital healthcare. And no islander should have to sleep on a cold ferry floor to do it.’

‘“here is so much that needs to be addressed not least the need for more capacity on the route. My motion is however a start in making our life line service what it should be for islanders.’

“‘I have already discussed with NorthLink the practicalities of reserving cabin space and vehicle spaces for islanders, and I look forward to continuing these discussions with the Scottish government so that these changes can be introduced as soon as possible.”

While Ms Goodlad said she hoped the changes could be introduced as soon as possible, she acknowledged it would be down to the Scottish government, Transport Scotland and NorthLink Ferries to progress.

