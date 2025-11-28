NorthLink has issued an early disruption warning to its customers for the weekend.

The ferry operator says forecasts indicate the possibility of disruption today and tomorrow.

The Hjaltland is due to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick at 7pm tonight.

But NorthLink says her arrival in Lerwick is expected to be delayed by an hour.

Meanwhile, Hrossey is scheduled to lave Lerwick for Kirkwall at 5.30pm. But the Orkney stop-over may be delayed by half an hour, and arrival in Aberdeen may be held up by an hour.

Freight sailings are also being disrupted. Helliar will leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 9pm tonight, three hours later than originally planned.

Her estimated time of arrival in Aberdeen is 1pm, and she could face delays tomorrow, too.

The Hildasay is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at half past one this afternoon.

She was due to leave Aberdeen for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm. But due to her late arrival, she will depart once cargo operations are completed.

It comes after the air ambulance was forced to turn back due to Force 10 gales.

