NorthLink has again warned of more minor weather-related disruption to services over the coming days.

The ferry operator said tonight’s (Monday) northbound sailing of the Hrossey would be subjected to delays of up to two hours arriving in Lerwick tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s northbound sailing of the Hjaltland is also expected to face delays of up to an hour arriving in Lerwick on Wednesday morning.

And Tuesday’s northbound freight sailing is also likely to be delayed. The Helliar’s arrival in Kirkwall is could be up to two hours behind schedule and her arrival in Lerwick is currently scheduled for 1pm on Wednesday.

