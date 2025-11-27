The NorthLink Ferry Hjlatland. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink has provided a service update amid weather warnings of strong winds.

The ferry operator said tonight’s (Thursday) southbound sailing will depart an hour early from Lerwick and could be delayed by around an hour arriving in Aberdeen,

Tomorrow’s northbound sailing could see the Hjaltland delayed by up to an hour arriving in Lerwick on Saturday morning.

And tomorrow’s southbound sailing could de delayed by 30 minutes arriving in Kirkwall and by up to an hour by the time the Hrossey arrives in Aberdeen

Freight sailings are also subject to weather-related delays tonight and tomorrow.

The service disruption follows the news that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the Northern Isles, the Western Isles and western coasts of the Scottish mainland.

The warning is in force from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow,

Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few places perhaps seeing gusts in excess of 75 mph at times.

NorthLink said it would provide further details as forecasts are updated.

