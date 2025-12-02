NorthLink ferries will have lie-flat pods from April. Photo: NorthLink Ferries

NorthLink has listened to customer feedback and will be introducing “lie-flat pods” in April.

Managing director Stuart Garrett confirmed the new horizontal sleeping facilities would be the “best in class” in terms of design.

He said work on the pod lounges of the Hjaltland and Hrossey would take place during dry dock - paving the way for the new pods to be introduced soon after.

As the pods will be larger, the overall number will reduce from 30 to 18.

The news was announced at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum where it met with an excited response.

Shetland West councillor Liz Peterson said she was “really pleased” to hear of their introduction.

However, she questioned whether more could be done about safety - particularly about younger females who have reported bad experiences in the current lounges.

NorthLink said that the layout of the new pod lounges would mean there was no need for passengers to climb over one another to get in or out, which should help.

Shetland South member Alex Armitage, who has campaigned for horizontal sleeping frequently, said he was “really excited” to hear they would be entering service.

He also welcomed the news people would not be so closely packed with their fellow travellers.

He praised NorthLink for listening to the feedback raised in the forum and by other passengers.

He suggested the new measures were “dynamic and innovative”.

“I’m really looking forward to testing one out in April,” he added.

Mr Garrett said their introduction would also enable them to be tried and tested for consideration in the new freighter-flex vessels.

