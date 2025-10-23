NorthLink Ferries warns of disruption to services between Shetland and Aberdeen due to stormy weather
Published: 10:06, 23 October 2025
| Updated: 10:10, 23 October 2025
NorthLink has warned there is a ‘high probability’ of sailings being cancelled on Friday and Saturday.
The ferry operator made the announcement this morning with high winds forecast to hit Scotland.
It said both freight sailings between Lerwick and Aberdeen in both directions were likely to be cancelled on Friday and Saturday.
Passenger sailings, meanwhile, are under review for both days.