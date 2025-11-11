Delays of up to two hours are expected on the Wednesday sailings of NorthLink ferries between Lerwick and Aberdeen.

This is due to poor weather which has been forecast which will affect arrival in each harbour.

Departure times remain the same, however, more details on these sailings will be made available in due course but passengers are asked to keep up to date on their bookings.

The freight ferry will also be delayed on arrival in Lerwick on Thursday by up to three hours.

