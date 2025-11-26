The NorthLink Ferry Hjlatland. Photo: Kevin Jones

Tomorrow’s southbound departure of NorthLink’s Hjaltland will leave an hour earlier than originally planned, passengers have been warned.

The announcement comes as weather forecasts predict poor conditions.

Hjaltland was due to depart at 7pm tomorrow evening, however, will now leave at 6pm instead.

It also means arrival in Aberdeen may be subject to delays, with the ferry operator expecting the vessel to reach its destination at 8am rather than 7am.

