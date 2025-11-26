NorthLink has warned of three days of possible weather-related disruption.

The ferry operator said tomorrow’s (Thursday) southbound sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen could face delays of up to an hour.

Tomorrow’s freight sailings are also facing potential disruption.

The Helliar is set to leave Aberdeen three hours early at 3pm, and the Hildasay expected to arrive in Aberdeen two hours late.

NorthLink said there was potential disruption to services on Friday and Saturday too - with more details to be announced as forecasts are updated.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 4pm tomorrow until 11am on Friday.

