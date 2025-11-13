NorthLink ferry Hrossey.

Passengers sailing with NorthLink Ferries this evening have been warned of potential weather-related delays.

NorthLink issued an operations update this morning advising travellers the Hrossey’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen could be around two hours arriving in Lerwick tomorrow morning.

The Hildasay’s northbound freight sailing is also expected to face delays of around an hour.

Southbound passenger and freight sailings are scheduled to arrive on time.

