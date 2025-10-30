NorthLink has warned of possible weather-related disruption to its services tonight (Thursday).

The Hrossey’s northbound sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick may not call at Kirkwall, as scheduled, due to forecasts of adverse weather.

NorthLink said the call was currently “under review” and an update would be provided later this morning.

All other services are scheduled to sail to timetable.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.