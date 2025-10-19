A novel centred around a remote Shetland lighthouse has been been shortlisted for an award recognising outstanding achievements in Scottish literature.

Michael Pederson’s Muckle Flugga is up for fiction book of the year at the 2025 Saltires, Scotland’s National Book Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

The book explores the idiosyncratic relationship of a lighthouse keeper and his son as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of a stranger.

Shortlists were under categories including non-fiction, poetry and research, as well as for debut writers, with winners to be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh next month hosted by Coinneach Macleod, the Hebridean Baker.

The Saltire Society director Mairi Kidd said: “The 2025 Saltires’ shortlists showcase the exceptional variety of work coming out of Scotland today.

“There is a clear preoccupation with the urgent questions of our time, in particular the climate crisis and social justice, and the shortlisted writers bring to bear a constellation of interests in examining these from fascinating and often unexpected angles.

“We very much hope that readers in Scotland and further afield will enjoy exploring the shortlists and will join us via livestream in November as we announce the winners.”

Judges said the shortlists showed the wealth and depth of talent on show.

Muckle Flugga is up against This Bright Life by Karen Campbell (Canongate Books); A Woman of Opinion by Sean Lusk (Penguin) and Hermit by Chris McQueer (Wildfire).

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, 19th November.

