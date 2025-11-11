A major isles company is showcasing its growing role in the UK’s floating wind supply chain at a conference in Aberdeen.

Ocean Kinetics will be at Floating Offshore Wind 2025, which takes place tomorrow and on Thursday.

The Lerwick firm has operations spanning Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen, and sees itself as ideally placed to deliver complex offshore projects in some of Europe’s harshest marine environments.

Managing director John Henderson said: “Our in-house teams, vessels and fabrication facilities give us the agility and technical strength developers need as projects scale up.

“Floating Offshore Wind 2025 is the perfect platform to demonstrate our skills and build new partnerships.”

