An airline which takes workers from Sumburgh Airport to offshore oil and gas platforms is days away from going out of business, according to reports.

Eastern Airlines is understood to have filed for administration.

This means the company has 10 days to be saved from closure.

Financial reports given to Companies House in December last year showed the airline was working on a “going concern” accounting basis.

Independent auditors said in the report they had failed to identify any “material uncertainties” that would “cast doubt” on the company’s ability to continue for at least 12 months.

Accounts for the year indicated it was running at a £58,400 profit for the year to March 2024.

However it also stated its debts increased to more than £25m.

