The 1GW Aspen floating wind farm will create up to 1000 jobs over its 50-year lifespan, Cerulean Winds has claimed.

Offshore wind is set to become a “day to day” feature of Shetland’s commercial activity in years to come, a government minister has said

UK energy minister Michael Shanks made the comments at the recent Floating Offshore Wind Conference in Aberdeen.

According to a LinkedIn post by Shetland Aerogenerators, whose team attended the conference, Mr Shanks said the UK government had a long-term commitment to developing “clean secure homegrown power”.

"The best way to understand the reality of these possible projects is to speak to the developers and businesses who are involved,” he said.

“This conference brings government, industry and supply chain together to discuss the way forward.

“The exhibition is a chance to learn new products and approaches that will be day-to-day features of Shetland's commercial activity in years to come."

Floating wind is a controversial sector in Shetland, with the local fishing industry having raised concerns the growth in offshore developments could impede on their activities.

The two projects announced so far for Shetland are the Arven and Stoura windfarms, both proposed for a site east of Shetland, referred to as by Crown Estate Scotland as NE1.

Arven has 2.3 GW capacity spanning two sites: while Stoura would be a 500MW development.

ESB floating wind director Cian Desmond provided an update on the Stoura project to members of the Association of Shetland Community Councils last month./

He acknowledged the project will “undoubtedly” change the fishing industry - but claimed there had also been a lack of “solid information” about the risks.

How the windfarm would look from Skerries. Photo: ESB

During his conference address, Mr Shanks reflected on the “crucial role” that floating offshore wind will play in delivering clean, secure power for the UK.

He said the same skills and ingenuity that “powered the nation through oil and gas” will now drive the transition to offshore wind.

The minister said this transition would create new jobs, strengthen supply chains and support communities across the country.

Concluding his speech, the minister reflected on this period of immense change, with energy now at the top of public priorities.

While he acknowledged the transition will not be simple, he said there was a “huge opportunity” for government and industry to work together.

“And working together is the only way we’ll make it happen.” he added.

Ahead of the conference, RenewablesUK published its latest floating offshore wind report, which showed that “despite political headwinds”, floating wind installations, globally, had increased by 13 per cent over the past twelve months – and were set to grown nearly ten-fold to by 2030.

Norway currently has the most operational capacity at 100MW across three projects.

The UK is in second place with 78MW across two projects, and China is third with 40MW across five projects.

By 2030, the report said China and the UK were set to “dominate the market” with 45 per cent and 41 per cent of global capacity respectively.

The UK has moved up from third place to second, overtaking the USA where the report states most projects are on hold due to political uncertainty.

Of the projects set to come online in the UK, 84 per cent are in Scottish waters.

RenewableUK’s head of Floating and deepwater wind Luke Clark said: “The continued growth of floating wind globally highlights the UK’s opportunity to become a world leader in this technology.

“Strategic investment in early projects is vital to prime the supply chain and build confidence in the sector.

“More ambition in this year’s CfD round would see more test and demonstration projects coming through to unlock supply chain development, cut costs, and create jobs.

“Floating wind has the potential to be one of Britain’s biggest industrial success stories of this century, employing 97,000 people by 2050, with many of the jobs based in Scottish and Welsh ports, contributing £47 billion to our economy by building and supplying projects here as well as exporting our cutting-edge technology worldwide”.

