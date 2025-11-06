Islesburgh Drama Group 2023 pantomime Ali Baba an' Twartree Thieves. Photo: Austin Taylor

A pop-up pantomime will be taking a whistle stop tour through all the greats with the aim of “bringing joy to the festive season”.

Islesburgh Drama Group said on Tuesday it was “thrilled” to announce its production would be held at Mareel at the end of this month.

It comes just a few weeks after the group made the difficult decision to cancel its planned festive pantomime production of the The Wizard of Oz due to ongoing maintenance works at the Garrison Theatre.

Group president Cheryl Cluness said after the cancellation the team would explore everything possible to bring “festive joy to the community”. She said she hoped the pop-up event would fit the bill.

“We recognise the importance of creating fun and memories for children and the community and we truly hope those who join us will feel the magic of stepping briefly into the world of pantomime,” she added.

Unlike a traditional pantomime, this production is described as a a 45 minute “whistle stop tour of every panto you can think of”.

Islesburgh Drama Group performed Ali Baba an' Twartree Thieves in 2023. Photo: Austin Taylor

“With the goal of bringing joy to the festive season, it will be the perfect opportunity for children (and adults) to immerse themselves in the fun and traditions of every stereotypical pantomime,” the drama group said.,

“So, come and join us and prepare to sing, clap, hiss and boo as we welcome a range of pantomime characters to the stage.

“After the show there will be an opportunity for a meet and greet of all your favourite characters so don’t forget your cameras to capture the magical moments.

The production is based on Every Pantomime The Ever Was, written by Tony Domaille, described as a “quickfire trip through pantoland”.

The drama group has thanked Shetland Charitable Trust for its supporting in bringing the production to the stage.

There will be four shows, one on Saturday, 29th November, and three on Sunday, 30th November.

Tickets will be available from Mareel tomorrow (Friday).

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.