Norway's large multipurpose oil worker Deep Discoverer heads to the Rosebank oil project. Photo: Ivan Reid

Alistair Carmichael has warned that the windfall tax on North sea oil and gas risks thousands of high quality jobs while bolstering authoritarian regimes such as Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Orkney and Shetland MP made the stark assessment in response to a joint letter from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Scottish Renewables this week.

Addressed to chancellor Rachel Reeves and energy secretary Ed Milliband, the letter called for the energy profits levy (EPL) to be replaced and for the UK government to provide more funding for renewables.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael

Mr Carmichael said: “When leaders in both the renewables and oil and gas sectors are speaking with one voice, it is surely right that the government takes heed.

“There was a fair case for the windfall tax when oil and gas prices skyrocketed unexpectedly in 2022 – it was by all definitions a windfall for the sector.

“More than three years on we have to ask if that is still the right approach.”

Mr Carmichael instead called for a more “pragmatic approach” to energy policy.

“Cutting off our domestic production only goes so far if you have not tackled the demand side.

“That is doubly true if you are passing on control over supply of oil and gas to ourselves and our allies to authoritarian regimes like Russia or Saudi Arabia.”

The Liberal Democrat MP said the term “just transition” was “thrown about a lot but this where the rubber really hirs the road”.

“It is in no one’s interest for thousands of high-quality oil and gas jobs to land on the dust heap before there is sufficient capacity in the renewables sector to pick up the slack,” he said.

“We need to stop the crash in North Sea jobs - and properly invest in renewables so that we can replace oil and gas in a managed way.

“That is where the government must focus its efforts.”

The EPL means oil and gas production is currently taxed at 78 per cent. The Liberal Democrats voted at their autumn conference in support of tax reform and introducing a “a stable, fair and proportional system” restoring predictability to the sector.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.