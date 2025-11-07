Stock image of a rescue helicopter arrives at the landing site in Lerwick.

Colleagues of an oil worker who died after suffering a medical incident while driving are receiving support as they deal with the tragedy.

bp North Sea has confirmed the 45-year-old man who died after a single vehicle crash in Brae on Tuesday was a member of its team.

The man, who is understood to have been from the Aberdeenshire area, was working in Shetland when he suffered a medical incident and crashed in Busta Road.

Senior vice president at bp North Sea, Doris Reiter, said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of a valued member of our bp North Sea team.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with our colleague’s family, and we’re committed to providing them with all the support we can during this incredibly difficult time.

“This loss is felt deeply across the bp team, and we are supporting our community here as we try to come to terms with this incredibly sad news.”

The crash was reported at around 6.35pm and was attended by the ambulance service and police officers who closed the road.

HM Coastguard also sent its rescue helicopter to assist the ambulance service.

Police confirmed the man’s next of kin had been informed of his death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

