Ollaberry junction road closed for second night in a row

The road at Eela Water and the Ollaberry junction will be closed from 6pm this evening for a second night in a row.

The B9079 at the Ollaberry junction was closed yesterday (Monday) from 6pm to 6am this morning as Scottish Water completed works to instal water and power services.

However, the council confirmed this afternoon the road will be closed again this evening at the same times.

Motorists have been reminded that there is an alternative route available via the A970 Assetter Road and the Swinister Road.

