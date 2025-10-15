The salmon farming industry should be “on notice”, advocates said, after a government pledge to introduce official legal guidelines for fish welfare.

The commitment — described as a “landmark” by campaigners — comes in a bellwether year for the Scottish salmon farming sector, after a Holyrood committee threatened a moratorium without welfare improvements.

“It’s a disgrace that there have not already been prosecutions,” said Edie Bowles, executive director of the Animal Law Foundation, which has campaigned for the guidance over a number of years. “The industry should be on notice that they’ll be held to account.”

Shetland produces almost a quarter of Scotland’s farmed salmon, and has become a key expansion area for the isles’ two main companies.

While fish are nominally protected under existing animal welfare law, advocates say the lack of specific guidance for aquaculture companies has neutered enforcement.

The salmon sector, meanwhile, said it already meets “world-leading welfare standards” and would push for the guidance to be “clear” and “evidence-based”.

In a letter pledging to introduce the guidance late last month, cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon said it would be “a pragmatic step in the progression of farmed fish welfare standards”.

It remains unclear when the guidance will be published and what exactly it will entail, though campaigners said it should include explicit criteria about things like fish diet, the crowdedness of their pens and how they are transported.

While the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 does protect salmon alongside other animals, no prosecutions nor official warnings have yet been issued for welfare breaches on Scottish fish farms.

Industry group Salmon Scotland attributed that to good behaviour on farms.

“Scotland’s salmon farmers already operate to world-leading welfare standards, as well as strong regulation, with regular farm audits and inspections taking place,” it said.

“We support clear, evidence-based guidance that recognises these high standards and helps ensure Scotland remains a global leader in responsible, sustainable farming.”

Campaigners and politicians, however, said that the lack of enforcement demonstrated that existing welfare law is toothless without specific guidance.

“It should never have taken so long to ensure that the welfare laws that protect fish are understood and enforced in practice,” said Emma Roddick, an SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands. “This guidance must clearly explain what the welfare laws mean to assist farmers and enforcement agents alike.”

Earlier this year the Scottish government did introduce specific guidance for the welfare of farmed fish at the point of slaughter.

The new guidance pledged last month is expected to extend to fish at all points of their life — from hatchery to pen, to harvest.

"This is a huge step in giving practical effect to the legal protections that exist and protecting millions of fish more effectively,” said Ms Bowles.

“Now we need to make sure it’s robust and not just smoke and mirrors.”

