Questions remain about the roll-out of the Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS), which has been described as “chaotic” by a Highlands and Islands MSP.

The SNP government scheme was intended to support island producers.

But the scheme was the subject of controversy since reports emerged during the summer that it had been overwhelmed with applications - almost half of which were later rejected as “ineligible,” with no explanations given by the Scottish government to applicants.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has pressed farming minister Jim Fairlie on the issue and demanded that he come clean with the sector – and engage with farmers.

The Scottish Conservatives shadow agriculture minister said: “This saga has now rumbled on for weeks, and we are still no closer to proper answers from the Scottish government on the roll-out of the FFIS.

“This scheme was supposed to be at the heart of Scotland’s farm payments structure and there were real hopes from the sector that it would help hard-pressed farm businesses invest for the future.

“Instead we have ongoing uncertainty, with farmers and crofters left looking for answers.

“I have written letters to ministers, put questions to them in Holyrood – and seen colleagues do the same, with the issue even going before the first minister.

“Most of what we have had in response has been bluster and evasion.

“Ministers must appreciate this issue is not going to go away and that the sector is outraged with how they are handling it. I will be looking to put further questions to the Scottish government this week and will not be letting-up in seeking the answers our farming community deserves.”

Concern over FFIS has also been voiced by the Scottish Agroecology Partnership (Sap), which urged the Scottish government for more transparency over the distribution of funds.

