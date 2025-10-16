A vessel set to repair the Shefa-2 communications cable will set out from France on Monday afternoon, operators confirmed today (Friday).

Full restoration of internet connections are still not expected until Saturday 25th October, however, after a week of repairs.

Rough weather during Storm Amy is thought to have damaged the cable last week, leaving hundreds without broadband connection.

As of Friday afternoon the expected repair schedule is:

• Monday afternoon — repair vessel Cable Vigilance departs Calais for Orkney.

• Tuesday — “preparatory work” begins with local boats and contractors.

• Thursday — cable recovery and jointing operations start.

• Saturday — new shore-end cable section reaches land.

“Full restoration is anticipated later the same day,” said Shefa managing director Páll Højgaard Vesturbú, “weather permitting”.

Earlier this week Northern Isles representatives Alistair Carmichael MP and Beatrice Wishart MSP announced a summit on “telecommunications resistance” to be held next month.

The Scottish and UK governments, Faroese Telecom, telecommunications regulator Ofcom, Openreach, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Sky Group and Highland Broadband have all been invited to send representatives to the summit, which Mr Carmichael said “is about demanding basic accountability to our communities from internet providers and from the regulator Ofcom”.

“Telecoms resilience is not a luxury – in 2025 it should be considered a basic requirement. It is what is expected in any major city so we ought to be able to expect it here in the isles as well,” he added.

