Shetland Islands Council chief executive Maggie Sandison will see her salary increase to £165,755.

Council workers will surely be celebrating the recent announcement that the SIC’s chief executive is set to receive a £32,000 pay rise.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) which agreed the substantial salary increase has spent recent years wringing its hands and warning there was no more money for council workers’ pay.

When union leaders came forward seeking pay awards which took account of cost of living crisis, Cosla dug its heels in and complained about the challenges facing public sector finance.

Even this summer, when Cosla finally came up with an acceptable offer, worth four per cent this year and 3.5 per cent in 2026/27, it stressed it was “at the absolute limit of affordability, exhausting all available funding”.

So the news it has managed to find enough cash to splash on a pay rise that is worth more than the entire average salary of a care worker must mean things have changed.

It has to be be true. Otherwise where did all the funding come from to cover the generous pay rises for councillors, which followed a review earlier this year?

This saw members’ basic remuneration increase by around 20 per cent, while for some senior positions the rise was around 40 per cent.

What generosity! What an abundance of cash!

So we can surely all start celebrating the end of the public sector funding crisis.

There won’t be any more announcements about council tax hikes, or gloomy statements from council auditors about the “unsustainable” draw on reserves.

Instead we can look forward to council tax rebates, big spending plans to improve council services, and a bright new future of affluence and plenty.

Or will we?

As much as I’d like this recent salary announcement to be a sign of happier times ahead for all council workers and council taxpayers, I have a nagging doubt that in reality this is just another example of Cosla’s “us and them” culture.

It’s no surprise that Cosla’s senior staff are nearly all former council chiefs or directors, so of course they think their hard working contemporaries are worthy of six-figure salaries.

But when it comes to considering the lowly carers, teaching assistants, and essy kert workers their sympathies seem lacking.

That’ not to say the SIC’s chief executive is not worthy of her salary, which will eventually reach £165,755 by the end of a two year implementation period.

I am sure Maggie Sandison works very hard, cares about her community and has plenty of skills to make her suited to what is a very difficult and important job.

Nor do I blame Mrs Sandison for the pay rise. It wasn’t her decision and I certainly wouldn’t be turning down the offer of more money if it came my way.

But that’s also part of the problem.

This pay offer seems to have been made unrequested and adds to what was already a six-figure salary - bringing it almost in line with the salary of the prime minister. Whereas unions have had to plead and threaten strike action just to get enough for their members to be able to heat their homes and put food on their plates.

Cosla should know that these huge pay rises for chiefs and councillors do not look good to the public - particularly when Shetlanders have only recently been asked to swallow a 10 per cent council tax increase.

Councils play important roles in society - they education our children, they care for our elders, they provide vital services and make decisions that can have huge implications for the entire population.

They are also entrusted with spending significant sums of public money - much of which ultimately comes from the public they supposedly serve.

When power is handled well, it should feel as though those wielding it are at one with the community and looking out for its best interests.

But when Cosla takes decisions that benefit its friends in high places while ignoring the concerns of the rank and file workers, it only serves to reinforce that “us and them” mentality as though they are reigning over their subjects from above.

As Napoleon said in George Orwell’s Animal Farm: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

