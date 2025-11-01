Orcas and humpback whales put on epic display

A fishing crew has been treated to orca and humpback whale sightings this week.

Orcas was spotted east of Fetlar on Thursday by the Zephyr crew - with the pod spy-hopping and using their blowholes.

The Whalsay crew were in luck again today (Saturday) after spotting around 20 orcas east of Bressay who put on another epic display - including one doing a flip under the water and showcasing his tail.

As if this was not enough excitement, three humpback whales also made an appearance alongside the vessel.

Watch all the highlights from the Zephyr crew’s footage here.

