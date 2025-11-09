Youngsters enjoying the Dynamic Earth planetarium show. Photo UHI Shetland

Families enjoyed an “out of this world” activity day showcasing the wonders of science, space and astronomy.

The Shetland to the Stars Free Family Fun Day took place yesterday (Saturday) with almost 200 people joining in with the celebrations.

Organised by UHI Shetland at its Scalloway campus, for the second year running, the event was intended to engage and entertain families in all things space and science.

The focus for many was the inflatable planetarium shows which gave people a trip through space, courtesy of Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh’s science centre, which returned to Shetland for the event.

Planetarium manager Alastair Bruce said his team was “thrilled to be returning” following the success of last year’s Shetland to the Stars event.

“Dynamic Earth is committed to a positive future for us and our planet, and through our national outreach programme, we aim to reach rural and remote communities across Scotland,” Dr Bruce added.

Elsewhere families were able to have a go at captivating hands-on activities and view “awe-inspiring exhibits”, to showcase science and astronomy in an accessible and engaging manner.

Organisers said the many people attending helped ensure the day became a “memorable celebration of education, exploration, and community spirit”.

UHI Shetland principal Jane Lewis said she was “thrilled to see the incredible turnout”.

“The event’s success is a testament to the community’s passion for science education and their eagerness to participate in fun, educational activities together.” Professor Lewis added.

