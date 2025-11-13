King Harald Street could have further traffic calming measures imposed in it.

A study into parking around Lerwick has been commission by the SIC.

This comes after works to introduce traffic calming measures in the town were delayed because of a public outcry.

The council’s road manager Neil Hutcheson confirmed chief executive Maggie Sandison called for the assessment when he spoke at the community safety and resilience board meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

Mr Hutcheson confirmed the work on the report will “start soon”.

Shetland Islands Council proposed further traffic calming measures around Lerwick, including speed bumps and reduced speed limits to prevent accidents King Harald Street and Burgh Road.

This was met with public consternation, which was highlighted at a Lerwick Community Council meeting last month.

Mr Hutcheson told the board on Wednesday that works to implement a 20mph speed limit outside of Bells Brae Primary School were delayed because of objections from members of the public.

North Mainland councillor Andrew Hall later highlighted the “success” of the smiley face signs in Brae - used on a temporary basis.

“The parents of Brae would like these signs on every entrance to Brae,” Mr Hall said.

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson added his interest in seeing the signs put in place on the town’s King Harald Street.

He believed the “unrest in the community” for the proposed traffic calming measures, there was a “want for less disruptive measures”.

Previously Lerwick community councillors discussed the controversial plans, with Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Gary Robinson saying he had never “had a bigger postbag than for this”.

He had seen nothing but “negativity” about the proposed traffic calming measures and it was coming from more than drivers.

Fellow ward member Stephen Leask said he was in the same position as his colleague.

He had received messages from constituents who raised concerns about the proposals.

He spoke to three families, who were happy with the introduction of a stricter speed limit - but they had problems with the bumps.

“They had an issue with a lot of ramps going in,” Mr Leask said.

Members of the meeting discussed the proposals with the chairman Jim Anderson recognising that parking places would be reduced if the raised platform speed bumps were implemented.

He asked members if there could be something done that was “more positive”.

He mentioned pedestrian crossings as a more agreeable option to keep people safe when trying to cross the roads.

However, that may mean losing a small number of parking spaces too.

Members did mention the success of the Brae smiley face signs.

This was backed by some Shetland Times readers in response to a poll where almost 100 per cent said “no” to the additional traffic calming measures.

